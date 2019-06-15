Daring show the classic seduction

SEXY: Dangerous Liaisons is on at HOTA on Friday at 7.30pm and Saturday at 1.30pm.

SEXY: Dangerous Liaisons is on at HOTA on Friday at 7.30pm and Saturday at 1.30pm.

THE Queensland Ballet's most "daring” work is a sexy and dramatic "adults-only” performance.

The company has teamed up with world-renowned choreographer Liam Scarlett to present Dangerous Liaisons, the classic tale of seduction and betrayal, coming to HOTA this afternoon. The scandalous story, which has captivated audiences around the world for more than 200 years, is based on Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' time-honoured novel, re-imagined into a dramatic new ballet for mature audiences.

Set among the aristocratic elite of late 18th century France, Dangerous Liaisons is a hedonistic tale of love, betrayal and humanity.

HOTA CEO Criena Gehrke said the performance was one of the most daring works by Queensland Ballet to date.

"This is adults-only ballet at its finest,” she said

Sexy, stunning and dramatic, just the way I like it.”

The performance will feature recorded music from Camerata - Queensland's Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Nigel Gaynor.

The show is recommended for patrons aged 18-plus.

Dangerous Liaisons is on at HOTA today at 1.30pm.

Tickets are still on sale and priced between $32 and $56.