Darling Downs contractor fined by industry commission

A contractor has been fined by the QBCC.

A DARLING Downs construction company working on a parklands project in Chinchilla has been fined by the industry regulator.

The Queensland Business and Construction Commission fined Chinchilla contractor Goodland Field Services more than $1305 for failing to provide a payment schedule for $52,000 it owed to local subcontractor Poly Pipe Solutions for works at the Botanic Parklands in Chinchilla.

It was one of two businesses to receive fines from the QBCC under the Building Industry Fairness Act.

The watchdog also awarded more than $18 million in disputed to unpaid building and construction workers since February, when changes were made to help make adjudications easier for subbies.

QBCC commissioner Brett Bassett said the adjudication process was about dispute resolution.

"Adjudication is now simpler than ever for those with payments in dispute, with every invoice automatically recognised as a payment claim," Mr Bassett said.

"Already we've seen 71 claimants successfully use adjudication to recoup money owed to them.

"The amounts claimed range from $400 to multi-millions of dollars, the highest awarded was more than $8.7 million.

"Decisions for adjudication take 21 days on average for a standard claim, which means contractors see their money a lot sooner than if they were to take their claim to court."

Mr Bassett said the fines for companies showed the QBCC was serious about on-time payments to subbies.

"We are serious about ensuring everyone in the building and construction industry is paid, in full and on time, every time," he said.

"Fulfilling this mission will provide peace of mind to the quarter of a million Queenslanders who make a living in the sector."

For further information on the new security of payment laws, visit qbcc.build/sop.