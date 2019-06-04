Darmody happy with side's effort in defeat

RUGBY UNION: While it was not the result they wanted, the Coolangatta-Tweed Barbarians have taken plenty of positives away from last weekend.

Determined to have a strong second half of the season, the Baa Baas put in a tough showing against Coomera in their Gold Coast Rugby Union division three match.

The Baa Baas had little of the ball in the first half, having to defend for long periods of time.

While they did concede two tries and went into the break 13-0 down, there was a belief there could be a fight back.

The Coolangatta-Tweed side toiled away in the second half, hoping for any opportunity to get back into the contest.

Patience was rewarded when fullback Toby Pearson scored under posts and had his try converted by Masen Hagen to bring the deficit back to six points.

The Baa Baas were valiant in trying to score their second try, but they ultimately conceded a late try to fall 20-7.

Coach Leon Darmody said he could not have asked for much more from his playing group.

"Our players were gallant in defeat,” Darmody said.

"Defensively, I couldn't ask for a more committed effort.

"Our scrum is particularly pleasing, given the size and weight of Coomera's pack.

"We will build on attacking options at training and look forward to taking on Helensvale next Saturday.”