Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been hospitalised with seriouse burns following an explosion in Darwin on Thursday night.
A man has been hospitalised with seriouse burns following an explosion in Darwin on Thursday night.
News

Explosion leaves man with serious burns

by NATASHA EMECK
13th Dec 2019 11:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been hospitalised with serious burns following an "explosion" in Darwin's northern suburbs last night.

St John Ambulance regional manager Andrew Everingham said their crews responded to reports of an explosion at a residence along Falcon Ct, Wulagi at about 8pm on Thursday.

"Paramedics treated a man with serious burns and transported him through to the Royal Darwin Hospital for treatment and management of those burns," he said.

"We're unsure of the cause of the explosion at this stage, that will be a matter of investigation for NT Police."

MORE TO COME.

darwin editors picks explosion injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Risks too ‘significant’ to give stabbing accused bail

        premium_icon Risks too ‘significant’ to give stabbing accused bail

        News A WOMAN charged with stabbing a North Coast school teacher will spend Christmas in prison.

        LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Dolphin trapped in Coast swimming hole

        premium_icon Dolphin trapped in Coast swimming hole

        News A dolphin has become trapped in a popular swimming spot

        Police investigate theft of 25,000 litres of drinking water

        premium_icon Police investigate theft of 25,000 litres of drinking water

        Crime Police are investigating the theft of thousands of litres of drinking water stolen...