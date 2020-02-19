Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BATTLE CONTINUES: Wagner Brothers John, Denis and Joe at Brisbane Supreme Court. Picture: Annette Dew
BATTLE CONTINUES: Wagner Brothers John, Denis and Joe at Brisbane Supreme Court. Picture: Annette Dew
Business

Date set for Wagner defamation case appeal

Danielle Buckley
19th Feb 2020 12:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DATE has been set for Channel 9 to return to court - this time to fight the Supreme Court's ruling it pay four Toowoomba brothers $3.7 million in defamation damages.

Brothers Denis, John, Neill and Joe Wagner were awarded the damages in November last year, following what the court found were defamatory comments made by Nine's 60 Minutes program about the Grantham floods.

The court was told the 2015 report falsely alleged the family was responsible for the deaths of 12 people when a quarry wall owned by the family collapsed.

Justice Peter Applegarth ordered five Channel 9 defendants pay each brother $600,000 damages, plus $63,000 in interest.

He ordered journalist Nick Cater to pay each brother $300,000, plus $31,500 in interest.

The companies and Mr Cater are now taking the bill to the Queensland Court of Appeal, arguing it was manifestly excessive and the judge made errors in his findings over the defendants' failure to correct, retract or apologise.

The network's appeal is scheduled for May 25.

- NewsRegional

channel 9 defamation case editors picks grantham flood queensland court of appeal wagner family
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Today show slumps to new low

      Today show slumps to new low
      • 19th Feb 2020 1:07 PM

      Top Stories

        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Do you have Australia’s top dog? Enter now!

        Pets & Animals Does your dog have the X-Factor? Is your pooch the pick of the pound? We are on the search for Australia’s Top Dog. Enter here.

        TV star brings rock band to Splendour 2020

        premium_icon TV star brings rock band to Splendour 2020

        News THERE’S a face you may recognise in this young American band, which will play...

        Coast veteran shocked by ‘disgraceful’ public act

        premium_icon Coast veteran shocked by ‘disgraceful’ public act

        News "He wants to know why our diggers died for these people..."

        COURT: See the list of 30+ people in court today

        premium_icon COURT: See the list of 30+ people in court today

        Crime Here’s a list of everyone appearing in Tweed Heads Local Court today