Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
They may look equal but they’re far from it in reality.
They may look equal but they’re far from it in reality.
News

Date with no destiny

Lesley Apps
, lesley.apps@dailyexaminer.com.au
24th Jan 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

I GUESS acknowledging the community's upstanding citizens at an event a couple of days prior to Australia Day is something, but that's generally down to convenience rather than a social statement about the date.

To boycott that would require disobeying the Federal Government's orders and require moving the whole patriotic celebratory part, the flag-raising, the speeches about how great this country is, the parties and the citizenship ceremonies. They all still happen on the 26th or Invasion Day as First Nations people call it.

And that latter sentiment isn't going away any January soon because if you look up the word resilience - Australia's Aborigines should be listed first.

It doesn't go unnoticed you will often see a few Elders and indigenous nominees join in celebrations, because god knows they've had to go along with our ways ever since we arrived, but it doesn't mean the association of that date doesn't still hurt or make them feel uncomfortable.

The fact is the 26th was chosen by white men in charge because it represented the arrival of themselves to a country deemed 'uninhabited' and we decided it was appropriate to celebrate our national day off the back of that.

This kind of sentiment has no future here.

The day has got to go, to be reclaimed and transformed under direction of the people who were here first and have so much to offer this confused country.

The people who spent tens of thousands of years making this place their home, had it stolen from under them and their ancient culture walked all over.

That's what our great nation was built on. To go on celebrating and pretending otherwise, we're just kidding ourselves.

australia day change the date invasion day opinion
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular Lismore venue announces shock closure

        premium_icon Popular Lismore venue announces shock closure

        News “A four-year battle got us a year and half of magic … a little glimpse of what we could have, should the system have a reality check and stop choking small...

        Strike force raids alleged cocaine dealer

        premium_icon Strike force raids alleged cocaine dealer

        Crime NSW Police raid alleged cocaine dealer, man due to face Tweed courts

        Traffic chaos on M1 after truck rollover

        Traffic chaos on M1 after truck rollover

        News Major delays on Gold Coast roads as police shut multiple lanes

        A portaloo? Dozens of bizarre stolen items found in Tweed

        premium_icon A portaloo? Dozens of bizarre stolen items found in Tweed

        Crime A stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle, electronic skateboards and even a portaloo...