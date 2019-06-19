Dave Taylor makes big career call

RUGBY LEAGUE: Former NRL, Origin and Australian player Dave Taylor has today announced his retirement from professional rugby league.

The Rockhampton-born talent returned to his old stamping ground last year, signing a two-year deal with the CQ Capras in February after he was released from Canadian-based club, the Toronto Wolfpack.

The rampaging backrower played more than 20 games for the Intrust Super Cup last year but made just two appearances this season.

Taylor played 181 NRL games for the Brisbane Broncos, South Sydney, the Gold Coast Titans and the Canberra Raiders.

He played eight games for the Maroons in the State of Origin between 2010-14 and one Test for Australia in 2012.

While he has drawn the curtain on his elite playing career, the 30-year-old has not ruled out continuing in the game at a local level.

"I haven't made my mind up as yet, to be honest," Taylor said.

"I am enjoying the time away from training at the moment and allowing my body to recuperate, however I still love the game and who knows something may come up in the near future."

Dave Taylor made just two appearances for the CQ Capras this season. Chris Ison ROK110318ccapras3

CQ Capras CEO Peter White and ISC head coach David Faiumu joined the chorus of supporters congratulating Taylor on his impressive career.

Faiumu said it was "quite sad" to think people had seen the last of Taylor at the higher level.

"He has been a professional footballer now for over 12 years and reached some wonderful heights," he said.

"No doubt his body has taken a lot of punishment during this time, and niggling injuries have plagued him over the past six months in particular."

White said the "Coal Train" would be best remembered for his imposing presence, bullocking runs and silky ball skills.

"I first remember seeing Dave playing for Rocky under-17s in Gladstone at Marley Brown and even as a schoolboy he was a mountain of a man.

"I struggled to understand how someone that big could be so athletic and blessed with wonderful ball skills.

"I knew then that barring injury he would go all the way to the top."

White said Taylor was a proud Central Queenslander and the Capras as an organisation would always welcome him around the club.