David Bowie reworked famous song at Northern NSW property

David Bowie is rumoured to have been a guest at this Northern NSW property when he reworked the song China Girl.

A luxury Northern NSW property with an impressive musical secret could be yours, if you have a few million dollars to spend.

Wagawn Mountain Water, on Numinbah Road at Numinbah, is on the market with a price guide of $3.2m to $3.5m.

It comes with a licence to extract 22 million litres of water a year and a masterbuilt four-bedroom, four bathroom home.

The house is situated on 5ha of land, and has a Miele kitchen and laundry, Mongolian granite benchtops, New Guinea rosewood cabinets, saltwater swimming pool, purpose-built stables for four horses with tack room.

But the feature that will have music fans swooning is the David Bowie Shed.

This was the music room where the famous singer redid China Girl in 1983.

It's rumoured that Bowie was a guest at Wagawn and spent time reworking on the hit song, which was originally written by Iggy Pop and Bowie during their years in Berlin.

According to Wikipedia, China Girl first appeared on Pop's debut solo album The Idiot (1977).

The song became more widely known when it was rerecorded by Bowie, who released it as the second single from Let's Dance (1983).

But the David Bowie connection isn't the only incredible thing about this property.

Selling agent Janis Perkins from Real Estate of Distinction Byron Bay said Wagawn was "exceptional … coveted by many, but reserved for only a select few".

The home has New Guinea rosewood cabinet work throughout.

"Wagawn is far more than just another four-bedroom, four-bathroom house," the online listing states.

"It is an outstanding 619 sqm grand, master-built home, originally built in 1883 and set on 13 beautiful acres with outstanding views.

"Today, Wagawn with all its old-world charm, now combines its genteel past with all the contemporary comforts including a full Miele kitchen and laundry, Mongolian granite benchtops, New Guinea rosewood cabinet work throughout, plus a saltwater swimming pool, purpose-built stables for four horses with a tack room, plus parking for seven vehicles.

"Importantly, Wagawn has plenty of that most precious of commodities ‒ water.

"Wagawn has two distinct titles that enable the extraction of up to 22 million litres of water a year. And not just any water ‒ this is unfettered access to some of the purest water in Australia, from the Great Artesian Basin that is estimated to be more than 300,000 years old.

"Subject to council approval, the commercial development of Wagawn is virtually unlimited.

"A restaurant that could easily seat up to 60-80 people, for functions such as weddings, or a luxury, commercial spa with 6-star accommodation is all possible."