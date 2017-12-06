Menu
Dawn Walker, Jeremy Buckingham arrested over blockade

Greens MPs Dawn Walker and Jeremy Buckingham have been arrested after protesting against the Adani coal mine's rail construction.
Liana Turner
by

GREENS MPs Dawn Walker and Jeremy Buckingham have been arrested after taking part in a blockade against the Adani Carmichael coal mine.

The two NSW MPs were arrested by Queensland Police after opposing rail construction at Belyando, 270km west of Bowen.

They were arrested about 6.35am along with other climate activists and have been charged with trespassing unlawfully on a place of business.

Ms Walker, who was elected to the New South Wales Legislative Council in February, said she was "appalled” by the project.

"It was a very important day for me, stopping work on the Adani mine and being arrested with climate activists who understand the importance of preventing this destructive project from going ahead,” Ms Walker said.

"I was proud to stand with traditional owners who have said 'no means no' to Adani, and made it clear they will not be surrendering their land and water to this coal corporation.　 　

"Although this mine is miles from anywhere, the eyes of all Australia are on it. We have travelled days to get here but believe many more will follow.

"I'm appalled by the way this project is tearing indigenous communities apart and offering a sub standard agreement to traditional owners for their land, with little economic opportunity. On every level Adani's controversial mine does not stack up.”

Mr Buckingham said he was "proud” to have been involved in the action.

"I'm proud to stand with activists in defence of climate and country, and represent all those people around Australia and internationally who want to stop the Adani coal project,” he said.

"Although we are MPs from NSW this is an issue of national and international significance. Adani represents a line in the sand for all those concerned about climate change who do not want to see a new coal precinct opened up in Australia.

"Green MPs have a proud tradition of participating in peaceful, non-violent direct action and we stand with all those opposed to this crazy coal mine.”

