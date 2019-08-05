DAY ONE: Mixed results for stars at Golden Nugget

Queensland bowler and Commonwealth Games silver medallist, Aaron Sherriff in his first round match against Jeremy Henry.

Queensland bowler and Commonwealth Games silver medallist, Aaron Sherriff in his first round match against Jeremy Henry. Michael Doyle

SOME big names made their presence felt on the opening day of the 2019 Golden Nugget at the Tweed Heads Bowls Club today.

The annual four-day championships began today with the first two rounds of the Men's and Women's divisions getting under way.

2018 Commonwealth Games women's singles gold medallist, Jo Edwards got off to the perfect start in round one.

The New Zealand international comfortably got through her opponent, and fellow Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Kelsey Cottrell (NSW) 25-14, in their opening Pool A match.

Edwards continued her dominance into round two with a commanding 25-14 win over West Australian Kristina Krstic.

Another Australian representative, Natasha Scott, who won a pair of gold medal at the 2018 Games, is also two from two, with wins over Lynsey Clarke and Siti Zalina Ahmad.

In the Men's Draw, it was not a great start for Commonwealth Games singles' champion Aaron Wilson, who fell to fellow NSW bowler Aaron Teys 25-20 in the opening Pool A match.

The Commonwealth champion then continued his struggles, with a loss New Zealand bowler Shannon McIlroy.

Day Two action will begin today at 9am with Round Two of Pool B being played in the Men's and Women's.

Men's draw Round One

Pool A

Aaron Teys (NSW) def. Aaron Wilson (NSW) 25-20

Ben Twist (NSW) def. Ryan Bester (CAN) 25-14

Kurt Brown (QLD) def. Shannon McIllroy (NZ) 25-24

Pool B

Jeremy Henry NSW def. Aron Sherriff QLD 25-23

Coery Wedlock (NSW) def. Barrie Lester (VIC) 25-14

Gary Kelly (NIR) vs Ray Pearse (NSW) Still in Progress

Ladies' draw Round One

Pool A

Jo Edwards (NZ) def. Kelsey Cottrell (NSW) 25-14

Kristina Krstic (WA) def. Siti Zalina Ahmad (MAY) 25-17

Natasha Scott (NSW) def. Lynsey Clarke (QLD) 25-17

Pool B

Karen Murphy (NSW) def. Kelly McKerihen (CAN) 25-21

Ellen Ryan NSW def. Carla Krizanic (VIC) 25- 14

Chloe Stewart (QLD) def. Rebecca Van Asch (TAS) 25-7

Men's draw Round Two

Pool A

Aaron Teys (NSW) def. Ben Twist (NSW) 25-20

Shannon McIlroy (NZ) def. Aaron Wilson (NSW) 25-15

Ryan Bester (CAN) def. Kurt Brown (QLD) 25-13

Women's draw Round Two

Pool A

Jo Edwards (NZ) def. Kristina Krstic (WA) 25-14

Lynsey Clarke (QLD) def. Kelsey Cottrell (NSW) 25-23

Natasha Scott (NSW) def. Siti Zalina Ahmad (MAY) 25-11