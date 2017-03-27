28°
Daylight saving on the agenda again

Aisling Brennan
| 27th Mar 2017 7:25 AM
Tweed MP Geoff Provest wants to reduce Daylight Savings. by one month.
Tweed MP Geoff Provest wants to reduce Daylight Savings. by one month.

THE daylight saving debate is back on the table as the New South Wales Government gets ready to reduce it by one month.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said he would lodge a Private Member's Bill in the NSW Parliament this week requesting daylight saving to end on the first Sunday of March.

Mr Provest, who has lead the debate for reducing the amount of daylight saving for several years, said the new bill would focus only on the change of date.

"It's not a debate on daylight saving, it's just reducing it by three weeks,” Mr Provest said.

"Rather than finish on the first Sunday of April, we drag it back to the first Sunday in March.

"It's just three weeks too long.”

Mr Provest said he hoped the bill would be approved and come into effect before daylight saving starts again in October.

The current daylight saving period extends from the first Sunday in October to the first Sunday in April - an extra two months on what NSW residents voted for in the 1979 referendum.

Mr Provest said he was confident the bill would be passed fairly easily because of the major upset caused by daylight saving across the border with Queensland.

"I'm doing a bit of lobbying with politicians on both sides and I haven't found anyone yet who says it isn't too long,” Mr Provest said.

"The consensus I find from my Liberal colleagues, my Labor colleagues, even the Greens is that most people like it in some form or another but all of them to a tee will say to me that it just goes on a bit too long.”

But Mr Provest admitted it could have an affect at the southern end of the state.

"The downside for it is it throws out the bottom of the state by three weeks,” Mr Provest said.

"They're smaller sized towns. It's not like here where we're an urban sprawl to the north.”

Mr Provest said the bill would be introduced to the Lower House first.

"Once we introduce (the bill) it could be anywhere between a week to a month before it comes up for debate,” he said.

"It's such a prickly pear debate at the best of times (but) I haven't found anyone yet who says it isn't too long.”

Mr Provest's Private Member's Bill will have to pass through both Houses of Parliament before it becomes a law.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  daylight saving geoff provest nsw parliament

