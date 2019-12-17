Dazzling new Top Gun trailer drops

The latest full-length trailer for the hotly anticipated Top Gun sequel has arrived.

Top Gun: Maverick stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris.

Teller will play Goose's son and Maverick's protege. Goose was played by Anthony Edwards in the original film.

Val Kilmer returns as "Iceman" and Jennifer Connelly seems as though she will play a love interest for Maverick.

The poster for Top Gun: Maverick.

But don't expect to see Tom Cruise's original Top Gun love interest in the sequel.

According to Kelly McGillis, who played Charlie in the 1986 action drama, she was not asked to participate in the sequel despite many of her co-stars appearing in the film.

McGillis told Entertainment Tonight she didn't plan on attending any events for Top Gun: Maverick for a variety of reasons, not least because she has yet to be asked: "It hasn't happened," she said, adding, "I don't really keep in touch with anybody."

Kelly McGillis ain’t coming back.

The original film made $US350 million when it was released in 1986 from a budget of $US15 million and followed the students of the United States Navy's elite fighter weapons school as they compete to be best in the class.

Top Gun: Maverick is in cinemas June 25, 2020.