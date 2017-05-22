D'bah Girls create a legacy at Sailor Jerry Surf Tag Teams

AS THEY say, when it rains, it pours. And the past two weeks of May have been bucketing down with pumping surfing events.

Let's start with the D'Bah Girls and a big congrats for clinching their third national teams title in a row by taking out the Sailor Jerry Surf Tag Teams held at North Narrabeen, Sydney.

The team of Amiya Doyle, Freya Prumm, Audrey Styman-Lane, Grace Styman-Lane and Brodie Doyle came from behind to finish ahead of fellow Gold Coast club North End by 9.16.

Audrey Styman-Lane raised the bar on her first wave, locking in a near perfect 9.67, backed up with a 7.16 power wave.

Amiya Doyle said she looked forward to surfing in her favourite series again next year.

"The D'Bah Girls and I are very proud to have won back-to-back-to-back titles,” she said.

"The other teams put up a massive fight and were absolutely ripping at North Narrabeen. We can't wait for the next one.”

The North End Boardriders All Girls team was stoked to place runner-up in their first female teams final while the Currumbin Alley Boardriders girls' team placed fifth.

Speaking of which, the annual Alley Classic was held in vintage Currumbin point peelers that saw the return of James Woods to competition.

James, who is the older brother of Thomas Woods, a previous winner who bowed out in the quarter finals, was back to his best, taking out the first Queensland Championship Circuit for the year.

James didn't drop a heat from the opening round, winning every heat on his way to the final, facing stiff competition from Tim MacDonald in second, Mitch Parkinson in third and former world tour pro Dan Ross in fourth.

"I haven't surfed a competition for a year, so I'm absolutely stoked,” Woods said.

"My strategy throughout the whole comp was to get the first good wave in the heat to get one decent score up my sleeve.

Timmy and Mitch got the highest scores all weekend, I just peaked in the final when I needed to.

"I really want to surf in the next two QCC events. The plan is to give it a massive crack now that I've had a good start.

"I'd love to get that Quiky trials spot for next year.”

The series heads north this weekend for the QCC Sunshine Coast Pro on May 27-28.

The third and final QCC event, the MP Classic, will be on the Gold Coast, on June 24-25.

The fourth WSL World Tour event for 2017 was taken out by Brazil's favourite son, 2015 world champion Adriano de Souza from Australia's Adrian "Ace” Buchan at Saquarema in punchy backwash beachbreaks. Coolangatta world champs Mick Fanning and Joel Parkinson reached the quarter finals.

Parko is now sixth on the world rankings, while Mick is in 11th. Despite losing out to brilliant Brazilian wildcard Yago Dora, Hawaiian world champ John John Florence has a slender lead from South Africa's Jordy Smith, Adriano de Souza and Owen Wight, all tied in second position, making it one of the closest title races ever. The Fiji Pro is next from June 4-16.

In the women's world title race, winner of the Brazilian title Tyler Wright shares the lead with Stephanie Gilmore, who bowed out in the quarter finals and will be ready for redemption at Fiji's Cloudbreak.

Coaching quote of the month goes to Brazil's Leandro Dora, who coaches his son Yago and Adriano de Souza, when asked how he would describe his philosophy of coaching.

"Love of surf. Go out and surf for love and surf free. Not for the rules,” he answered.

"Surf for your heart and your soul. For me, surf is mystical, it is a mix of dance and meditation.”