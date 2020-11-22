Dead body found in the harbour at Coffs

A body was found in the water this morning.

UPDATE: More details have emerged about the dead body found at Coffs Harbour this morning.

About 7.30am today (Sunday November 22), officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were called to the Coffs Harbour International Marina after the body of a man was located in the water.

The man is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 60s.

The man's death is not being treated as suspicious and is believed to be misadventure.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Coffs Harbour local Kieran Hankinson was on his regular walk this morning and saw police cars in the area.

"I thought they may have been looking for someone as they drove up and down the roads a few times then flew up the wall (breakwall area) itself and I was then told by a friend they had found a body as she saw them pulling the body out of the water."

EARLIER:

A dead body has been located in the water at the Jetty area at Coffs Harbour.

It is understood a Sunday morning walker located the body in the water near boats docked at the marina.

NSW Police have confirmed a body was located and early indications are it was a "medical episode".

Forensic Police have been seen at the location conducting investigations this morning.

