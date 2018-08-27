Menu
Trainer John Zielke.
Trainer John Zielke. Kevin Farmer
Sport

Dead-heat a first for Murwillumbah Cup

by Geoff Newling
27th Aug 2018 12:35 PM

ZAMEX looked like he'd lasted but Future Event arrived late as the $38,000 Murwillumbah Cup (1530m) finished in a dead-heat.

Murwillumbah trainer Matt Dunn felt Zamex might have lasted to win him his second home-town cup, while Gold Coast trainer John Zielke thought his four-year-old gelding had surged successfully.

"We've never had a dead-heat in the cup before,” Tweed River Jockey Club chairman Bernie Quinn said.

Dunn was as stunned as anyone. At one stage he thought his second cup entry Mystical Renegade "had it won at the 300m”.

Then Zamex appeared, and appeared he might have held on.

"He's been an unlucky horse,” he said of a five-year-old gelding son of Cheval De Troy, which has also won two Highway Handicaps in Sydney.

"It's just the way he races.” Zamex is Dunn's second Murwillumbah Cup winner after he won with Dream Speed.

FULL STORY: https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/dead-heat-is-a-first-for-the-murwillumbah-cup/3502756/

