Dead rat inside burger served at Toowoomba Hospital cafe

Meghan Harris
12th Nov 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:45 AM
A Toowoomba Hospital staff member was served a rat inside his burger after ordering a meal at the hospital's Wellbean Co cafe last month.

A local medic was on his break when he bit into a burger which had a cooked rat sandwiched between two buns.

He had ordered and been served the meal from the Wellbean Co cafe which is run by the Toowoomba Hospital Foundation.

The staff member only realised something was off with his burger after the initial bite.

He brought it to the attention of the cafe staff, but not before taking a photo of the stomach-churning sight.

A spokesman for Darling Downs Health Service said they took the incident very seriously but did not respond to the question about how the rat came to be served.

A Toowoomba Hospital staff member was served a rat inside their burger after ordering at the Wellbean Co cafe.
"We have taken this incident very seriously, with our highest priority being the health and safety of our community, patients, and staff," he said.

"We have been assured that the Wellbean Co cafe operators, the Toowoomba Hospital Foundation, comply with all food and hygiene standards.

"The Toowoomba Hospital Foundation has been in contact with the supplier and has reviewed their process for washing and inspecting all products brought in to the cafe.

"The foundation has had the Toowoomba Regional Council Food Safety Division and our Public Health Unit inspect the cafe, which has been cleared to continue operating.

"The cafe has apologised to the customer and I would like to thank the Toowoomba Hospital Foundation for their immediate and proactive response to this incident."

 

Toowoomba Chronicle

