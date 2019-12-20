Deadly shooting at seniors complex

An active shooter has reportedly shot at least three people at an senior living facility in Rhode Island. Picture: Twitter

At least three people were shot, one fatally, when gunfire broke out at a senior housing complex in Rhode Island, according to reports.

WPRI reports two law enforcement sources as saying the suspect is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The names of the victims have not been released but police are expected to hold a press conference shortly.

The violence broke out at the Babcock Village complex, which reportedly offers affordable housing for older adults and people with disabilities, in the town of Westerly.

The gunman is reportedly a tenant of the apartment complex in which the shooting took place.

Westerly is a beachside town, about 100 kilometres southeast of Hartford, Connecticut. It has a population of about 23,000 people.

Col. James Manni confirmed to WPRI that one person has died following the shooting.

State and local police were at the scene, and the town's hospital and schools were on lockdown, local station WPRI reported.

Early reports of an active shooter were posted just before 11am (3am AEDT) by SNE Alerts, which cited local fire dispatch reports.

Congressman for Rhode Island David Cicilline tweeted: "Closely monitoring the situation in Westerly. Keeping the victims and first responders in my thoughts."