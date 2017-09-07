21°
Dean Mercer funeral to honour family man

Dean Mercer (right) with brother Darren. Photo: Harvie Allison
by Dwayne Grant, Gold Coast Bulletin

THE family of ironman legend Dean Mercer has a simple goal as they prepare to host up to 2000 mourners at his funeral - to honour a man as much as a sporting hero.

"It's about Dean the man," family friend Ian Hanson said of tomorrow's service that will be held at Carrara's Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre.

"Of course Deano was a lifesaver but it's going to very much be a family service.

LEGEND: Dean Mercer was a dual national champion and OAM winner.
"(His brother) Darren is going to speak, as is a lifelong friend. There will be a special video tribute looking back at his early life as a boy growing up in Wollongong, as well as his life and times in the surf.

"A lot of thought has gone into this from Reen (Mercer's wife), Darren and the family, and they really want it to be a family service."

The Mercers have spent the past 10 days preparing to farewell the 47-year-old, who suffered a fatal cardiac arrest while driving home from an early morning training session.

