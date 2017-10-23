Death at Fingal: 'Our world is turned upside down'

TRIBUTES are flowing for bodyboarder Dylan Carpenter who tragically died at Fingal Head yesterday.

The 20-year-old northern NSW local lost his board in treacherous surf and attempted to climb onto the rocks before he was knocked unconscious when a wave hit him.

At 11.30am emergency services and lifesavers began a frantic search for Dylan and two hours later they pulled him from the water and attempted to revive him.

Dylan Carpenter's uncle Scott Gemmell took to Facebook on Sunday night to share news of the tragedy.

"Tragically my nephew Dylan Carpenter was taken from us today in a freak accident at Fingal Head ... he was doing what he loved ... surfing with his mates but that doesn't make it any easier.," he wrote.

"Our family is devastated.

Dylan Carpenter tragically died at Fingal Head

"Natalie and Jason (Dylan's parents) are taking their time and they apologise if they haven't returned your calls or messages.

"Our world has been turned upside down in a moment of time and today they said goodbye to their eldest son. It is tragic beyond words!"

Mr Gemmell wrote he often thought social media wasn't a place to post about the deaths of loved ones but he wanted to explain what happened and most importantly express his love for his nephew.

" ... I love my nephew, my God son and I'll miss him so much!" Mr Gemmell wrote.

"More than words can say.

"At the age of 20 you aren't supposed to leave this Earth any time soon.

For whatever reason your time came and it came far to early! Once again I love and miss you my boy."

Police on the beach at Fingal Head after Dylan Carpenter, 20, was pulled from the water. Picture: Phoebe Moore/ Nine News

Mr Gemmell went on to say Dylan left behind his parents Natalie and Jason, brothers Hayden and Kyle and sister Ava, and grandparents Gail and Bill Gemmell.

"We know your thoughts are with us all," Mr Gemmell wrote.

"They are surrounded by our family who love them dearly.

"Surf lifesaving at Fingal Head and Tweed police did an amazing job today although that is for another time.

"The time now is to grieve and while we all keep looking at the door waiting for you to enter we know you can't.

"'Dyl' my boy you've rocked our world! You were one of a kind!"

TRIBUTES TO DYLAN

Family friend Shell Danvers: "Thinking of the Carpenter family. RIP Dylan and you will be sadly missed. Best friends, bodyboarding, Fingal, doing what you love."

Ben Taylor: "R.I.P. mate you will never be forgotten, taken too soon, you are with the angels now, see you on the other side."

Karen Lane: "Such sad news thinking of Nat, Jason, Billy, Gail and all the family my heart breaks for you all xx."

Kade Sweeney: "Life is so precious, cherish every second you spend with your friends and family! My prayers go out to all the boys and his family, Rest easy my friend Dylan Carpenter."

Zac Garland: "RIP Dylan Carpenter mate, you'll be dearly missed by everyone, fly high bro, love and support to your family brother Hayden Carpenter."