POLICE are preparing a report for the coroner but are not treating the death of an elderly woman who drove her car into Terranora Creek as suspicious.

The woman's vehicle veered into the waterway near Dry Dock Rd on Sunday at about 3pm.

Tweed Byron Local Area Command police are currently preparing a report for the coroner.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.