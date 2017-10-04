Debate on Tweed's short-term holiday letting continues

The future of short-term holiday letting in Tweed is unclear.

The future of short-term holiday letting in Tweed is unclear. Yvonne Gardiner

THE future of short-term holiday letting in the Tweed is uncertain as residents, action groups and the council call for different forms of regulation.

The New South Wales Government is calling on the community to share their thoughts on short-term letting by completing an options paper by October, 31.

Tweed Shire Council will be deciding tomorrow whether it supports staffs recommendation to have a proposed booking tax or tariff for online accommodation brokers, like AirBnB or Stayz, support a ban on short-term rentals in all strata properties and enforce a series of requirements on those who list their property.

But the call for stricter regulation has been slammed by Stayz Adviser Brad Kitschke, who said Tweed residents are already paying high council rates.

"This area relies heavily on tourism and home owners are telling us that if the area has extra costs and red tape that's going to affect them,” he said.

"We've seen in other communities overseas that when those taxes are introduced, it's saying to travellers that the welcome mat has been removed.”

The Our Strata Community, Our Choice campaign spokesperson Stephen Goddard said strata residents needed to have their say on how short-term holiday letting was impacting them, as many bear the costs of wear and tear on shared building facilities.

"We don't want short-term letting banned, we just want to give apartment owners the say they deserve to democratically set the rules in their building,” he said.

Mr Kitschke said a blanket ban, if introduced, could ruin regional tourism.

"We favour a process that there should be a central registration of all holiday owners and a recognition of owner responsibility with a three strikes and you're out policy meaning they can't register with any other site,” he said.

"It's not the government's responsibility to solve neighbourhood disputes.

"That doesn't happen in any other sort of the industry and it shouldn't be here.”

Visit www.planning.nsw.gov.au/sthl to view the government's options paper by October 31.