Debate over better road safety alongside the Tweed River

SAFETY QUESTIONS: Flowers are left at the scene of the accident on Dulguigan Rd.

IN THE wake of the tragic Tweed River accident, where Stephanie King and her two children died after their car plunged into murky water, some residents are questioning whether barricades should be in place where parts of any road come close to the riverbank.

Real estate agent and Tumbulgum resident David Stringer said while he wasn't sure if a barricade would have saved the lives of Ms King and her children, he did think council should consider investigating whether barricades could help prevent further accidents.

"A review of the system is a start, where they put them and the requirement is up to the authorities,” Mr Stringer said.

"Certainly, we don't need a knee-jerk reaction for the sake of it but a review of the system is a start.

"It's up to the discretion of council and Main Roads to determine how close a road comes to a waterway.”

Mr Stringer said he thought even bollards would be an effective way to improve road safety, as well as educating drivers on how to handle a potential sinking vehicle.

"More education is certainly needed,” he said.

"There's some really good reviews in respect to driver safety as how to handle those conditions and how to escape the vehicle if it goes into the water.”

Meanwhile, Tumbulgum Resident Association president Jenny Kidd

said she didn't think barricades were necessarily the answer but instead it came down to how council managed the repairs of erosion.

"There are other parts of the Tweed River where they've had to do revetment work and we've lost the riparian zone,” she said.

"(Dulguigan Rd) is not the only area of the Tweed River where we don't have barricades and we have close proximity of a road to the river.”

The Tweed Daily News contacted the Tweed Shire Council about the possibility of an investigation into whether barricades would be a feasible option for roads along the Tweed River but did not receive a response before deadline.