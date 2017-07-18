Debate over Lot 490 : Works prompt new questions

QUESTIONS: Lot 490 is back in the headlines after fencing went up around the site recently.

KINGSCLIFF'S controversial Lot 490 is back in the headlines after fencing went up around the site and earth moving machinery was seen being operated in the grounds.

The lot, which is the last remaining beachside block in Kingscliff, nestled between the town centre and Salt off Casuarina Way, has been a bone of contention in the Tweed for years.

However the Tweed Aboriginal Local Land Council was granted claim over the land in 2015.

Tweed Shire Council said the fence had been put in place to protect the public while works were carried out.

"The Tweed Byron Land Council has written to council to formally advise that it is in the process of implementing the necessary steps to satisfy the commencement of works requirements to meet the conditions of the previous State Government Planning Approval for the site,” a Tweed Shire Council spokeswoman said.

"Council is currently working with the Land Council to establish that no further approvals are required for these or other works and that they are consistent with the approved development.”

The recent developments sparked debate on social media community pages.

One user even posted a video they said showed a wallaby's path blocked by the fence.

The wallaby could be seen running alongside, apparently trying to find a way past the barrier.

Other users speculated on the reason for the fencing.

"My understanding of the fencing going up is because of the continual dumping of other people's rubbish on what is actually private land,” one Facebook user posted.

"Good on the Land Council for taking a proactive stance on continual illegal dumping on their property. Illegal dumping and the problems it creates is environmental vandalism.”

Jerry Cornford, who was part of the Our Lot 490 campaign which opposed development of the coastal reserve at the height of the debate, said the works may be a last-minute attempt to prevent a development approval lapsing.

Attempts have been made to contact the Tweed Byron Land Council for comment.