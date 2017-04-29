Deborah Conway's old meets new for Good Times

MORE than 25 years since the release of her hit solo album String of Pearls, Australian singer-songwriter Deborah Conway remains as busy - and relevant - as ever.

Coming off a national tour to packed-out concert halls for the release of 2016 album Everybody's Begging - Conway's eighth recorded album with husband, guitarist and long-term collaborator Willy Zygier - the ARIA winning artist will hit the road again for the APIA Good Times tour from May.

"I have had my hands very full, but there's no rest for the wicked,” Conway told Tweed Daily News.

From the sex, drugs and love themed String of Pearls in 1991 to a return to her Jewish roots for the spiritual narrative of Everybody's Begging, Conway's celebrated career varies, but endures.

Along with The Black Sorrows with Vika and Linda Bull, Colin Hay (Men at Work) and Mental as Anything, Conway will take in 16 locations nationally for APIA Good Times, blending the old with new for audiences.

Targeted at celebrating over 50s living, Conway said the tour would take fans on a trip down memory lane while reflecting on the now.

"You need to honour that (history) and play the songs where they (audience) first fell in love with you for events in their life,” she said.

"That's a given in this environment, but there's an expectation from audiences to know that the artists they fell in love with are still working hard at their craft and getting better at it.

"That's what we try to do; honour the nostalgia elements and play great songs from earlier, but also let our audiences know we're still relevant.”

Relevance remains a key driver for Conway, who transcends genres and demographics with a focus on touching others; a guiding mantra for herself and Zygier.

While admitting hitting the top 40 on the pop charts would even be difficult for Madonna now, the 57-year-old said there were plenty of different strands to relevancy.

"Willy and I make music we believe in, that tackles subjects we find challenging and relevant that (will) touch other people,” Conway said.

"I feel that's what we've done over our last records and we're getting closer to that ideal. We keep going as we still have things to say.”

Along with her fellow artists on the APIA line-up, Conway said she'll perform a solo set before everyone comes together to play each other's songs together, which promises to be a fitting finale.

"At this point in our careers, we're all confident artists, and we're all content in our own skins to deliver the best we can,” she said.

"There's a healthy competitiveness and a healthy respect. We'll bring out the best in eachother.”

APIA Good Times Tour