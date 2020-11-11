Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Deceased’s unit walls covered in blood

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
10th Nov 2020 10:57 AM | Updated: 11th Nov 2020 9:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Grim photos of blood-soaked walls and the "maggot-infested" body of a Gold Coast surfie have been revealed to a court on the first day of Darren Kenneth Mitchell's murder trial.

Mitchell showed little emotion as pictures of blood spatters across Edward James Lockyer's Coolangatta unit were shown to a jury at Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday.

He is charged with murdering Mr Lockyer - known to his friends as Ted - on an unknown date between January 28 and February 2 in 2018.

Mitchell has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Forensic police comb the scene of the alleged murder on Dixon St. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Forensic police comb the scene of the alleged murder on Dixon St. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Crown prosecutor Philip McCarthy QC told the court Mr Lockyer's "bloated, maggot-infested body" was discovered lying in a pool of blood by police conducting a welfare check on his Dixon St address.

Mr McCarthy said Mitchell had told police of the killing after telling "a series of lies designed to conceal his responsibility".

He said Mitchell told police he had earlier confronted Mr Lockyer over allegations he had "touched" a child.

"Why Darren Mitchell killed Ted may not be known, it is not required to be proved by the crown," Mr McCarthy said.

"The crown will prove Darren Mitchell killed Edward Lockyer with an intention, at the very least, to cause some lasting injury.

"The preponderance of evidence will indeed prove he intended to kill Ted (Lockyer).

"The crown disputes that Darren Mitchell was acting in any heat of passion to sudden provocation from Ted when he killed him."

Mr McCarthy said the court would learn the pair were not strangers to each other, having previously lived together.

He said a post-mortem examination of Mr Lockyer's body would reveal he suffered multiple "impacts" consistent with being kicked or stomped on.

The trial, before Justice Soraya Ryan, continues.

Originally published as Deceased's unit walls covered in blood

More Stories

editors picks murder trial

Just In

    Bennett hung up on Origin star

    Bennett hung up on Origin star
    • 11th Nov 2020 10:07 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Come play in the water': Man taunted cops during wild chase

        Premium Content 'Come play in the water': Man taunted cops during wild chase

        News Court documents have revealed an incredible police chase involving an island, a helicopter and the dog squad.

        Aussie kids rescued from alleged child sex ring

        Premium Content Aussie kids rescued from alleged child sex ring

        Crime Dozens of children in NSW and Queensland have been rescued

        Hugging friends is out this festive season, says health boss

        Premium Content Hugging friends is out this festive season, says health boss

        News It’s going to be a very different Christmas and New Year

        ‘We are one and free’: push to change anthem lyrics

        Premium Content ‘We are one and free’: push to change anthem lyrics

        News Advance Australia Fair: Gladys Berejiklian calls for change to anthem lyrics