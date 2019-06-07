Menu
COUNCIL have halted the approval of a dual occupancy building to be built, to investigate the concerns of shadows on neighbouring properties.
Decision halted so councillors can investigate site

Michael Doyle
7th Jun 2019 2:30 PM

COUNCIL have halted the approval of a dual occupancy building to be built, to investigate the concerns of shadows on neighbouring properties.

Council staff recommended the development application for the site at The Quarterdeck in Tweed Heads be approved.

By the developer's spokesman's own admission in Council Community Access, the developer had gone outside of the usual guidelines council sets for these applications, in an effort to minimise the impact of shadows to neighbouring buildings.

It was said during Thursday's council meeting the developer had gone to great lengths to take into consideration other properties, but a delay of two weeks has been voted for to investigate the site.

Councillor Chris Cherry said she had received a message of concern from the neighbouring property about the effect the proposed structures will have to sunlight access, with Cr Cherry asking the vote be pushed back a fortnight so councillors could investigate those concerns.

