Emotional Matt Gillett calls time on decorated career

IN AN emotional press conference, Brisbane Broncos stalwart Matt Gillett has thanked his teammates, friends, family and coaches, and called time on a wonderful career.

Gillett has retired after more than 230 games for the Broncos, Queensland and Australia over the past decade.

His career started in under-11s with Bribie Island Warrigals before a raft of injuries led to the backrower's premature retirement.

"I am comfortable with the decision but retiring through injury is the last thing I wanted to do, I wanted to go out on a better note," Gillett said.

"I have so many memories on and off the field. I am lucky to have made a lifetime of friendships."

The NRL career of Brisbane Broncos warhorse and Bribie Island Warrigals junior Matt Gillett is over.

Gillett is expected to confirm he is walking away from the game at a press conference at Brisbane's Red Hill headquarters on Thursday morning.

As revealed by The Courier-Mail on Tuesday, Gillett has struggled to overcome a raft of injuries and will pull the pin on his career with three years left on his contract.

The Broncos are expected to apply to the NRL for injury-forced retirement salary cap concessions.

Matt Gillett playing for Bribie Island Warrigals in the Sunshine Coast comp.

Gillett, 31, played 200 NRL games for the Broncos since debuting in 2010.

He made 20 State of Origin appearances for Queensland and was a 14-game Kangaroos Test representative.

At his peak, Gillett was one of the game's most feared second-rowers, producing brutal defence and excellent line-running.

However he struggled to return to his best after suffering a broken neck in Round 1 of the 2018 season.

Gillett managed 17 NRL games in his final season this year, but was limited by knee, back and shoulder complaints, the latter which has contributed to him pulling the pin.

Sunshine Coast Rugby League has had some wonderful servants for the past 100 years, the likes of John Reddy, Ray Laird, Daryl Fitzgerald and more recently Chris Flannery, Jake Friend and Moses Mbye.