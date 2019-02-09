Defence and decision making key in trial matches

RUGBY LEAGUE: Conditioning and defence are the focal points for the coaching staff of the Tweed Heads Seagulls as they prepare for this afternoon's fixtures.

The Seagulls welcome Souths Logan Magpies for the first trial games of the new season.

Coach of the Queensland Cup side Ben Woolf said his players will take the field this afternoon ready to get the season off to a good start.

He said this was a great opportunity for the squad to show their credentials to be in the starting side come round one next month.

"It is the first opportunity for the individuals to put their best foot forward and show what they can do,” Woolf said.

"Hopefully that will translate into a good team performance.”

The Seagulls Queensland Cup side has plenty to improve on from 2018 where they finished 11th.

While salvaging nine wins, the Seagulls conceded the second most points in last year's competition, an issue Woolf said has been a focus on over the off-season.

"We have had a defensive mindset (in the off season), working on our defensive structure particularly around the ruck area,” he said.

"We've (also) worked on our conditioning. We have done a lot of game play under fatigue to make sure their decision making and their conditioning under fatigue.”

The under-18s Mal Meninga Cup squad will play the opening fixture of the day at 1pm.

The first of the two games for the Queensland Cup squad will kick-off at 4pm.