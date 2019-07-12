Defence is key for defending premiers in lead-up to finals
THE defending premiers have not yet secured a spot in the top five, meaning a slip-up this weekend could have massive ramifications.
Tweed Coast Raiders coach Brent Kite reminded his players this week about the importance of staying focused and not falling victim to a side well below them on the table.
The Raiders face bottom-placed Evans Head on Sunday, with a recent loss to a side out of finals contention still firmly on their minds.
"We dropped a game to Northern (United) a few weeks ago which was disappointing,” Kite said.
"This week there is a big gap on the ladder but we have learnt the hard way this season not to take any team lightly.”
A staple of the Raiders' premiership win last season was their stern defence.
Kite said ensuring his side's defence was as solid as it could be was a major focus at training as semi-finals approached.
"Defence is something we pride ourselves on and it has been tested and has been shown-up a few times so it is something we need to get right,” he said.
"We have had a few close games recently but what was pleasing is we have been able to keep teams to just a couple of tries.
"What we need to do now is get our offence clicking into gear.”
The round-15 NRRRL clash between Tweed Coast and Evans Head will be played at Les Burger Field, Cabarita, on Sunday at 2.45pm.