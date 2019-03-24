Defence is the key for fit Hornets

Cudgen are hoping for a soild defence in 2019.

Cudgen are hoping for a soild defence in 2019. Belinda Martyn

RUGBY LEAGUE: Fitness and a desire to make another run in the finals is what will drive the Cudgen Hornets this season.

After finishing third on the NRRRL ladder last season, and being knocked out by eventual champions Tweed Coast in the preliminary final, the Hornets go into round one with plenty of belief.

Their first grade side firmly believe they can make a run at the premiership this time around.

The squad have been put through the ringer during the off-season according to coach Mark O'Grady, which he believes will serve them well this year.

"Our fitness levels are a lot higher than they were this time last year,” O'Grady said.

"The boys have done a lot of fitness this year.

"We hired a fitness coach who has given the boys a hiding.”

Cudgen have a tough test in round one, as they travel to Lismore to face Marist Brothers.

The Lismore outfit missed out on the semi-finals last season, finishing the year in sixth position.

O'Grady said he was expecting a tough contest against Marist Brothers, and emphasised his side's defence as a major key to securing the win.

"They are a pretty strong side Marist Brothers, especially at home,” he said.

"I'm feeling pretty confident, we have a pretty strong side to start the year.

"I would love to go down there and keep them to zero.”

These two sides played just one match against each other last year.

There was nothing to separate them in their round nine clash, with the two sides playing out an draw.

Today's match will kick off at 2.45pm and be played at Crozier Field.