Defence Minister released from hospital

Senator Linda Reynolds has been released from hospital two days after being admitted n the wake of the Parliament House rape allegation scandal.

Senator Linda Reynolds has been released from hospital two days after being admitted n the wake of the Parliament House rape allegation scandal.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds has been released from hospital two days after being admitted due to a pre-existing medical condition.

Ms Reynolds was admitted on the advice of her cardiologist ahead of a highly anticipated appearance at the National Press Club on Wednesday in the wake of the Parliament House rape allegation scandal.

"As a precautionary measure, Minister Reynolds has this morning been admitted to a Canberra Hospital," a statement said earlier this week.

Ms Reynolds had come under intense scrutiny for what she knew and her treatment of her former staffer Brittany Higgins who was allegedly raped in the minister's office.

The senator is expected to take time away before returning to ministerial duties in mid-March.

RELATED: Young staffer Brittany Higgins says she was raped

The Defence Minister was set to face a grilling from journalists over her handling of the rape claim before the event was cancelled due to Ms Reynolds needing to take the period of medical leave.

Following the news of Ms Reynolds' hospital admission Ms Higgins said she hoped the Minister was OK.

"I genuinely hope (she) is okay and wish her all the best with her recovery," she tweeted.

"Let's just hope that from this whole horrible situation there will actually be some fundamental reform to the MOP(S) Act for vulnerable staff and improvements to the workplace culture in Parliament House."

Following new of her health problems, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said Ms Reynolds had provided "every assistance that she possibly could" to Ms Higgins and that the pressure had "exacerbated" a pre-existing condition.

Crossbench senator Jacqui Lambie wished Ms Reynolds well but was not convinced she should stay in the position.

"If she has a health condition and it's starting to impact her, then for her own wellbeing maybe she needs to stand down," Senator Lambie told Sky News.

"I am terribly concerned about her strength up against those men, especially the ones with the big military medals that they are wearing out there."

Originally published as Defence Minister released from hospital