Queensland State Development Minister Dr Anthony Lynham (right) and the Managing Director of Rheinmetall Defence Gary Stewart take a ride in a Boxer armoured vehicle in Maryborough. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)
DEFENCE WINDFALL: Govt grant to boost factory capabilities

Blake Antrobus
by
16th Aug 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 5:53 AM
A MARYBOROUGH manufacturing company will be propelled to the forefront of defence manufacturing through a new grant from the Federal Government.

Global Manufacturing Group will use the $785,150 funding windfall to purchase equipment and software to improve its manufacturing, design and security capabilities.

The company supplies parts for defence contractor Rheinmetall's Boxer armoured defence vehicles.

GMG director Phil Dowling said the grant, supplied under the Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority, would allow them to enhance their supply chain capabilities and look into new markets.

"This technological upgrade means we will have world-leading capabilities," Mr Dowling said.

"We will be quicker, smarter and more energy efficient, which will allow us to pursue further growth opportunities."

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said the grant would help contribute to the broader picture of Australia's defence industry.

"This state-of-the-art equipment will put Global Manufacturing Group on the world stage in terms of design and manufacturing skills," Mr O'Brien said. "It secures more than 100 jobs in Queensland, including 58 in Maryborough."

