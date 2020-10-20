DEFENDERS: Gold Coast football Coast League team of the year

There has been no shortage of talent to line up in Football Gold Coast's Coast league this season.

Kingscliff and Musgrave were the standouts and have both earnt Premier League promotion but all teams were impressive at various stages.

The Bulletin, with the help of some experts, have named a fantasy XI of the players who we think would form the ultimate Coast League line-up, many of who will be plying their trade in the Premier League next season.

Today we look at the defenders who excelled this season before revealing our midfield on Wednesday followed by strikers on Friday.

GOALKEEPER

Casey Went - Runaway Bay: At only 16 years of age, Went is already playing like a veteran. Went has conceded only 22 goals for the season in his first year in seniors. Coach Nathan Jones believes he is one of the best keepers in the league for his ability to keep a clean sheet, keep the Bayhawks in games and play with his feet.

Unlucky: Bond keeper Luca Parramont is one of the better keepers in the league and saved his side on many occasions while Liam Ward from Kingscliff conceded barely any goals all season.

DEFENDERS

Jackson Wedd - Tweed Heads: At 17-year-old, Wedd is already considered one of the best players in the league. He is quick, consistent and was one of coach mark Boelen's best week in week out. Wedd is good under pressure and is considered too talented for Coast league.

Oliver May - Kingscliff: The Kingscliff captain is considered one of the best players in the league. Originally from Sheffield, England, May played at a professional football Academy from a young age, and went on to make appearances in the lower leagues of English football. May also had a successful college career in the United States.

Matthew Geyer - Mudgeeraba: The 17-year-old spent some of his junior years playing for Mudgeeraba before testing the waters at the Gold Coast Knights last year. Geyer returned to the Wallabies this year and has been impressive at centre back. While still learning the game, Mudgeeraba coach Stuart Scrivens rates him a phenomenal talent who he wants to remain at the club for years to come.

Alex Shaw - Runaway Bay: Shaw has become a leader for the Bayhawks this season. Usually playing at centre back, Shaw commands his defence and gets his side out of trouble often.

Unlucky: Bond captain and centre back Guilherme Mattos was a rock of the Bull Sharks backline before suffering an ACL injury which saw his team tumble down the ladder as a result.