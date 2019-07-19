Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tweed Coast lock Jamie Donaldson in NRRRL against Kyogle earlier this season.
Tweed Coast lock Jamie Donaldson in NRRRL against Kyogle earlier this season. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAys
Rugby League

Defending champs have a tough road to the NRRRL semi finals

Michael Doyle
by
19th Jul 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE are three weeks left in the Northern River Regional Rugby League season and the defending premiers have a tough road to the semi finals.

The Tweed Coast Raiders will play three title contender to round out the season, including a block-buster game against the premiership favourites.

The Raiders sit third on the NRRRL Premiership table, level on points with the fourth placed Casino Cougars.

A top three finish guarantees a trip to the second week of the semi finals, which makes the final three weeks for the year vital for the Raiders.

Round 16: Byron Bay (Home)

It is a battle of two sides in the top five when the Raiders and Red Devils face off on July 28.

These two sides played each other in the third weekend of the season, with Byron Bay announcing themselves as a contender with an upset win.

The 18-12 win sounded a warning shot to rivals, but it did not derail the defending premiers.

The Raiders have remained relatively consistent since then, with the exception of heavy losses to Ballina and Murwillumbah.

A win for the Red Devils would almost assure themselves a semi final berth.

A win for the Raiders give them confidence heading into a block-buster against Ballina.

Prediction: Raiders win

Round 17: Ballina (Away)

The stern and reliable Raiders defence was exposed in a blistering second half in round seven against the Seagulls.

Led by captain-coach Jamie Lyon, the top of the table Seagulls established themselves as premiership favourites with a 38-6 win.

These two sides played in last year's grand final and they could be on track to face-off in the decider again.

Tweed Coast will need a better performance than they dished-out in week seven to rebuild their confidence against the flying Seagulls.

Prediction: Raiders loss

Round 18: Cudgen (Home)

This could be a local-derby with plenty on the line.

With the way the previous rounds go, Tweed Coast will most likely need a win to crack into the top three, while the Hornets may need to win to make the finals.

These two sides faced off in a tough affair in round eight, with the Raiders taking the win 25-14. The Hornets have clawed their way into a position to sneak into the finals and will be very keen to knock off their rivals on the way.

Prediction: Raiders win

More Stories

brent kite nrrrl nrrrl premiership rugby league tweed coast raiders
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Cap found in hunt for missing backpacker

    premium_icon Cap found in hunt for missing backpacker

    News A baseball cap similar to the one Theo Hayez was wearing when he vanished has been found in the spot the last known ‘ping’ from his mobile phone was recorded.

    • 19th Jul 2019 5:35 AM
    How Tweed kids can get on the first Regional Youth Taskforce

    premium_icon How Tweed kids can get on the first Regional Youth Taskforce

    Politics Applications have been extended by two weeks.

    • 19th Jul 2019 5:30 AM
    Booming Tweed distillery brewing big birthday celebration

    Booming Tweed distillery brewing big birthday celebration

    Food & Entertainment What started as something small is now an international sensation.

    • 19th Jul 2019 5:30 AM
    How Tweed farmers can receive up to $4000 from council

    How Tweed farmers can receive up to $4000 from council

    Council News Five of the grants were handed out last year.

    • 19th Jul 2019 5:30 AM