Subscribe Today's Paper
Discussions between the Queensland Government and Adani are continuing.
News

DELAYED AGAIN: No decision on Adani royalties deal

Caitlan Charles
29th Nov 2019 3:57 PM | Updated: 4:00 PM
NEGOTIATIONS over Adani's royalties agreement have been delayed yet again.

This means Queenslanders are still in the dark over how much money the controversial mine will pump into the Queensland economy, once operational. 

The Indian mining company released a statement today saying it was continuing talks with the Queensland Government.

>>>Adani deal: Petition urges MP to 'not waste public money'<<<

"The Carmichael mine and rail project is well and truly under way and our progress is not dependent on the royalty agreement being in place," a spokeswoman said.

"Both the Queensland Government and Adani have agreed to extend the period to conclude the negotiation of the royalty agreement. We are working with the Queensland Government to set a new target date for completion.

"We remain committed to concluding the royalty agreement and delivering the Carmichael Project for the benefit of Queenslanders.

"Both parties have signed deeds of confidentiality around the terms of the royalties agreement, which is why specific details of the contract remain commercial-in-confidence."

This is the second time the decision has been delayed.

Mackay Daily Mercury

