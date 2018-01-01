Delilah the luckiest cow in town

DELILAH is the luckiest cow alive, if you asked her owner.

The Murwillumbah-raised dairy cow was put on exhibit at the recent Dorrigo Show by Fernbrooks farmer Andrew Marks, winning the prestigious blue ribbon in the supreme champion dairy female, all breeds, category. Mr Marks purchased Delilah during a dispersal sale of PG and PM McDonald's renowned Kenarie Jersey Stud at Murwillumbah.

Pat McDonald's Kenarie Stud has been among the most successful exhibitors of jersey cattle on the North Coast for half a century. Nine months ago, his property was ravaged by the record floods which killed 17 of his top cows. One of his cows was washed 500m downstream and managed to gain ground on Malcolm Brown's neighbouring cane farm, where another cow was washed away into the sugar cane.

No one knew the cow was there and she could not find her way out, but somehow 24 days later she escaped the maze and made her way home.

"I don't know how she survived without an adequate water supply,” Mr McDonald said.

"She would have got some fluid for morning dew and cane but had no access to a normal water supply.”

Another 10 days later after the flood, more of Pat's missing cows emerged from a cane field and came back to Kenarie.

This included a young calf - to be later named Delilah - born while her mother was trapped in the cane. Mr McDonald said he thought he had seen everything in the dairy cattle industry, "but this cow was in a class of her own”.