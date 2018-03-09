Delivery times set to change for Commonwealth Games

TWEED businesses will have one less thing to worry about during the Commonwealth Games, as Tweed Shire Council lifts strict delivery times for the month of April.

Tweed Shire Council on Thursday unanimously decided to approve suppliers and businesses to deliver goods 24-hours a day, seven days a week from April 1-30, to coincide with Commonwealth Games traffic changes.

The decision comes after Twin Towns Services Club raised concerns with council about strict delivery times set on Queensland drivers by GOLDOC and Gold Coast City Council.

"They've entered into arrangements with (GOLDOC) and Gold Coast City Council and because those services are coming from Queensland, those companies were bound by the agreement regardless of us being this side of the border," Twin Towns Services Club CEO Rob Smith told Tweed Daily News.

"Businesses didn't really have a choice. Those services that are coming to us from north of the border will be delivering from midnight to dawn."

Tweed and District Chamber of Commerce president and Tweed councillor Warren Polglase raised the issue with council last week, and said while the decision might anger some residents, it offered a solution to help businesses to thrive during the Games.

"It's a good common-sense approach," Cr Polglase said.

"There's always people complaining about transport at night but we just need tobe a little considerate."