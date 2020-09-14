‘Delusional’ Aussie tour plan slammed

Fans have vented anger and frustration on social media at ticket agent Ticketek's surprising insistence that Harry Styles' mammoth Australian tour will go ahead in November.

The former One Direction star is currently scheduled to embark on a world tour in just over two weeks, starting with three dates in Mexico later this month - a country with more than 125,000 active coronavirus cases.

The tour will come to Australia in late November, with Styles booked to play multiple arena dates - including two sold-out nights at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena, which has a capacity of more than 14,000 people.

Harry Styles is set to head to Australia soon … apparently. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Melbourne is currently under one of the world's toughest coronavirus lockdowns, with residents forced to abide by a 9pm curfew and only allowed to leave home each day for one of four valid reasons.

It's hard to imagine 14,000 Melburnians cramming into a sold-out arena show in just 75 days' time.

But, according to Styles' local ticket seller Ticketek, that's exactly what's happening:

The Harry Styles Australia & New Zealand tour is proceeding as planned and we are excited to welcome everyone to the events in November and December.



In the event of a cancellation, exchanges and refunds will be processed according to AU/NZ consumer law. — Ticketek Australia (@Ticketek_AU) September 12, 2020

Styles is the only major touring artist not to have rescheduled their Australian 2020 tour dates as the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe in recent months. Planned arena shows by the likes of Rod Stewart, Alanis Morissette and the Backstreet Boys have all been pushed back to 2021. A planned November tour by The Killers is still listed on Ticketek's website, but tickets have been withdrawn from sale along with a note from the band saying they want fans "to stay focused on prevention and remaining safe and cautious right now."

While tickets to both of Styles' Melbourne concerts have sold out, Ticketek is still selling seats for the pop star's other Australian shows, including two concerts at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena (capacity 21,000), scheduled for November 20 and 21.

You can still buy tickets for the Sydney shows.

Further complicating matters: News this weekend that Styles had signed on to star in a new thriller from director Olivia Wilde that's due to start filming in the coming months.

Ticketek's insistence that the tour is "proceeding as planned" was met with frustration from hundreds of fans, who dubbed the ticket seller as "delusional" and called on them to announce a cancellation:

Can’t wait to go and watch a cardboard cut out of Harry on stage for 90 minutes https://t.co/XCHRDZEi4Q — 🍄✨S✨🍄 (@into_the_Iight) September 13, 2020

Styles' Australian tour was first announced back on March 11, roughly one week before sweeping nationwide lockdowns saw many Australians confined to their homes for much of the next few months.

Ticketek's controversial tweet comes as Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews today dashed any hopes Melbourne's reopening date could be brought forward given how well regional Victoria was doing with coronavirus case numbers.

"It is highly unlikely we will meet those case number thresholds," he said, speaking of the October 26 proposed date for metropolitan Melbourne's move from step three.

"It is not just about numbers, but about the passage of time."

Originally published as 'Delusional' Aussie tour plan slammed

The audacity of Ticketek to even give us any hope at this point is a bit much https://t.co/sCrixLZKfW — Ty (@baben_styles) September 13, 2020

I’m literally in lockdown until at least November 23?? & that’s just opening to stage 3? And that’s a big IF https://t.co/WlHPrJqROg — 𝓐𝕞𝕚𝕖²⁸ (@LukeIntoxicated) September 13, 2020

what world do y’all live in where there isn’t a global pandemic and no international flights until at least 2021 🙃 https://t.co/WAamooEgO4 — angel (@TimeofAngel) September 13, 2020

HAHAHAHAA THAY AINT HAPPENING, it’d be a miracle if he can even get into the country https://t.co/rRMbepIqtr — ren🦦 (@alwxys_you_) September 13, 2020

How is this an honest response? https://t.co/jaHU2GHpNv — Michael Byrnes (@MichaelByrnes) September 13, 2020

wait so husbands aren’t allowed into hospitals for the delivery of their child, weddings aren’t allowed more than 150 people BUT we can have a stadium/arena fully booked out? Make it make sense https://t.co/U0n6DV1DXh — shay (@aushaylia) September 13, 2020

so you’re telling me i’m currently sitting in stage four restrictions, with a curfew in place & only allowed 2 hours of exercise a day... yet i should be expecting to go to a concert in 2 months time? ahahahahahha you’re dreaming https://t.co/3M6TqvsbrU — 𝐣𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐲𝐧 ♡ (@_jrdyn) September 13, 2020

didnt realise ticketek australia had the cure to coronavirus and are somehow going to stop covid to allow for an arena tour in 2 months time even though vic is currently in 23 hour a day lockdown 😍😍😍 https://t.co/9scHMsj3AA — em (@929violet) September 13, 2020