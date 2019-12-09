Demand is high for Cudgen development

EASY LIVING: Sean and Belinda Buttler with Kingscoast sales agent Rachael Ford. The Cudgen development is proving popular with buyers wanting to be close to the coast and facilities. Picture: SUPPLIED

CUDGEN, as a destination to live, is proving to be in demand with a newly released subdivision selling quickly.

Located on Crescent St off Tweed Coast Rd, the boutique Kingscoast neighbourhood of only 112 home sites has attracted all sectors of the market according to sales agent Rachael Ford.

“We have empty nester couples downsizing from larger homes, first home buyers, young families – it’s a good eclectic mix,” Ms Ford said.

“Most buyers are from either the Tweed Coast or Southern Gold Coast with 15% from

Kingscliff.

“Here at Kingscoast it’s a bicycle ride into Kingscliff and you have a primary school, oval

and park all within a five-minute walk.

The Gold Coast Airport is 11 minutes drive and the new Tweed Valley Hospital will be under three minutes’ drive.

“We have now sold over 70 per cent of the neighbourhood.”

With new businesses like Red Earth Brewery and Farm & Co shaping a sophisticated

yet grassroots identity for the area, Cudgen is coming into its own.

Cudgen resident Belinda Buttler is moving down the road to Kingscoast with her husband

Sean and two children.

“We don’t want to leave Cudgen as it’s such a beautiful place” she

said.

Two family members of Sean’s – a cousin and a nephew – followed the Buttlers and

purchased at Kingscoast.

“There’s not going to be any other land in this area this close to the

coastline” said Sean.

“The home sites are flat whereas other land around is hilly, so it costs a

lot more to build when you factor in design and excavation.

“We were originally going to rent out our Kingscoast home but decided to build our dream home and move in instead”.

For more information, visit kingscoast.com.au.