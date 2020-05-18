SEW GOOD: How a Coolangatta nurse's grandma inspired her

Erin Davis at her home in Coolangatta. Picture: Tertius Pickard

A COOLANGATTA nurse is making Busy Blankets to help mentally stimulate dementia patients.

Cardiac and former aged-care nurse Erin Davis, 31, is using her own money and donated materials to custom make blankets which she gifts to sufferers of dementia.

Inspired by her grandmother, a former seamstress who also suffered from dementia, Ms Davis came up with the idea to make her own busy blankets as a creative outlet with a cause.

Ms Davis is a former seamstress, having run a small fashion label for six years before her nursing career.

She said the idea for the Busy Blankets, which each take her around six hours to make, was an internationally established concept.

"It is something that a lot of carers and workers in the healthcare industry are aware of but doesn't seem to be widely utilised," she said.

"This might be due to the expense of procuring these blankets and the fact that to be effective they need to be uniquely made for individual motor and cognitive function.

"By providing them with a colourful blanket that has zips, buttons and textures, it allows them to be mentally and physically stimulated, sometimes providing hours of entertainment and gentle exercise."

Locals can request a custom blanket by visiting Ms Davis's Instagram page @busyblanketsaus and include the patient's favourite colours and other interests.