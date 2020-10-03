Demi Moore strips down at fashion show

Demi Moore, 57, made a very raunchy appearance at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show. These are among news.com.au’s best celebrity photos this week.

No stranger to a striptease, Demi Moore has made an appearance at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 fashion show.

The 57-year-old actress showed off her incredible body in a black lace bodysuit with a plunging neckline and fishnet stockings.

Singer and fashion designer Rihanna launched her second Savage X Fenty lingerie line with some help from her famous friends that also included Paris Hilton, Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Irina Shayk.

Bella and Demi pose for photos backstage. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Demi is seen surrounded by dancers onstage during the show. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Rihanna herself made an appearance in black leather hotpants.

Rihanna shows off her long legs. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Paris Hilton was certainly ready for her shoot in this abundance of pink lace.

That’s hot. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2

Cara Delevingne's make up was definitely in avante garde territory, but somehow she still pulls it off.

What someone looks like when their kid ‘does their makeup’. Picture: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Model and mum of one Irina Shayk looked phenomenal in pink lace and latex.

Not enough pink. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Here's what everyone else was up to this week.

Matt Damon has been spotted sporting one of Australia's most iconic haircuts - the beloved mullet.

The medieval costume might give it away that he's on set filming, so clearly, the business up top, party at the back look won't be a permanent look.

He's been filming the latest Ridley Scott film The Last Duel alongside Adam Driver and Jodie Comer in Ireland.

He’s been filming the latest Ridley Scott film The Last Duel alongside Adam Driver and Jodie Comer in Ireland. Picture: Backgrid

Katie Holmes got papped enjoying some of her boyfriend's pizza at his restaurant in NYC.

Delicious. Picture: Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

Nicky Hilton was photographed hard at work on a fashion shoot in NY.

Nicky holds her own umbrella. Picture: Backgrid

Picture perfect. Picture: Backgrid

Anne Heche put on more of a show for waiting photographers than she had planned while leaving her Dancing With The Stars rehearsals in LA.

Oops. Picture: Phamous / BACKGRID

Kate Middleton popped on her uniform and scarf for a day with the girl scouts of London.

The royal was seen joking around during the visit. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion looked fierce in this red patent trench coat and fluffy Louis Vuitton slippers.

Comfort. Picture: Backgrid

Kourtney Kardashian was seen at a surf lesson in Malibu.

That’s not how surfing works, Kourtney. Picture: Backgrid

Donatella Versace was back in Milan for a Versace shoot after being spotted on the beaches of Sardinia last week.

Donatella and her sky high boots. Picture: Backgrid

Hilary Duff looks like any other mum while taking her daughter to a kid's birthday party.

Hold on. Picture: Javiles/Bruce / BACKGRID

Jon Hamm got outside for some sunshine at the beach in Santa Barbara.

Picture: Clint Brewer Photography / A. I. M / BACKGRID

Gwen Stefani was spreading some positive vibes with this 'Be Cool, Be Nice' singlet.

Surely you don’t need a shirt to remind you. Picture: Osvaldo / BACKGRID

Pierce Brosnan and wife Keeley Shay Smith shared this happy snap as they enjoyed some cocktails by the beach.

Living the dream. Picture: piercebrosnan/Instagram

Rebel Wilson was back in LA after debuting her romance with Jacob Busch in Monaco last week.

Rebel Wilson showed off her new slimmed-down body while out and about this afternoon in West Hollywood. Picture: 4CRNS, WCP / BACKGRID

Jameela Jamil couldn't decide between ketchup or mustard during a photo shoot in LA.

Just do both. Picture: W Blanco / BACKGRID

Jaden Smith pulls off a difficult look in this outfit that resembled a pantone chart.

I can sing a rainbow. Picture: IXOLA / BACKGRID

Jonathan Rhys Meyers' pants looked to be hanging on for dear life as he jogs with his son on the beach. .

Happy days. Picture: RAAK/BENS / BACKGRID

Bella Hadid looked stunning. Picture: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images