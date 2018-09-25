Demolition of Border Park raceway begins

Queensland Airports' Carl Bruhn says demolition work has begun at the former Border Park raceway.

DEMOLITION works at the former Border Park raceway have begun as Queensland Airports starts work on turning the area into an economic hub.

A Queensland Airports Limited representative said a master plan was in progress for the former raceway and a development application had been lodged for the former Wollemi Place drive-in theatre.

"Work started transforming the Border Park site last week, with dilapidated buildings demolished and the location cleared to make way for a future northern NSW economic hub on the land owned by Queensland Airports Limited,” the representative said.

"The existing zoning for Border Park allows for a range of potential uses and work has started on a master plan that will guide development in the next 10 years.”

Greyhounds race at the former Border Park raceway. Crystal Spencer

QAL property and infrastructure general manager Carl Bruhn said Border Park was in a prime location for investors.

"Border Park's connectivity to the M1, Gold Coast Highway and the airport, combined with its location near the beach, makes it a unique proposition that will suit a variety of uses and attract a range of investors,” Mr Bruhn said.

"We expect the master plan will be completed in the first quarter of next year and infrastructure works, including the upgrading nearby intersections, will be developed by mid to late 2020.”

Historic images of Border Park raceway. Contributed

The 11.28ha Border Park raceway on Binya Ave, a former greyhound and trots venue, was acquired in June 2016 for $16.5 million, while the 5.15ha parcel in Wollemi Place was secured for $11.4575 million.

The Wollemi Place parcel has been earmarked for a distribution and warehouse centre and is zoned for various uses including offices, warehousing, distribution and bulky goods.

Other properties acquired for the proposed economic hub include a 7.29ha property in Parks Dr, Tweed Heads, a 1.5ha holding in Boyd St and a 1.4ha site on Irene St, both in Tugun.

The announcement follows the Federal Government's approval of a 192-room hotel at Gold Coast Airport, with construction expected to start later this year.