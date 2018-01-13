'Deplorable' assault leads to prison time

BEHIND BARS: A man has been re-sentenced over a host of offences, including the theft of a teddy bear, after breaching a good behaviour bond.

A CHINDERAH father has been re-sentenced on a string of charges which included stealing a teddy bear after breaching the terms of his good behaviour bond.

The man, 42, had previously been handed an 18-month bond for 2016 charges which included breaching an apprehended domestic violence order, having goods in custody suspected stolen, shoplifting, possessing a restricted substance (the drug Sildenafil) and entering enclosed lands.

But after a further AVO breach including the assault of his former partner, the man - who faced Tweed Heads Local Court via video link on Monday - was sentenced to a total of eight months' prison.

Solicitor Freya Carney conceded the matter was serious and it was "just a matter of whether he should be able to serve (his sentence) on the outside”. Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy said the man had already served a suspended sentence in 2015.

"It's only in the rarest of circumstances where someone should not have the benefit of a suspended sentence only once,” Mr Dunlevy said. In terms of the assault - which took place in September last year while the attacker was on a good behaviour bond - Mr Dunlevy said the man's actions were "deplorable”.

"You attacked her in a way that would have been very painful... and frightening,” he said.

"She should have been able to expect you to act lawfully toward her.”

Mr Dunlevy acknowledged the man was "in dire need" of help for his dependence on alcohol and other drugs.

He is not eligible to apply for parole until May 7.