DERBY DAY: Seagulls out to end its Burleigh losing streak

RIVALRY ROUND: The storied rivalry between Tweed and Burleigh writes another chapter this afternoon. RICHARD MAMANDO

RUGBY LEAGUE: Tweed goes into this Sunday's grudge match having lost their last six games against the Bears.

The loss of Ryley Jacks who has been called up to the Gold Coast Titans will be a loss.

But utility Jack Cook will fill the number seven jersey and brings with him plenty of experience.

Mitch Rein, who played well in tough conditions last weekend, will again start in at hooker.

Coach Ben Woolf said his side's tight defence, which has been the hallmark of their first two victories, will be pivotal if they are to take bragging rights this Sunday.

"Our defence has been much better than last season with our missed tackles and line-breaks against us right down in the first two rounds,” Woolf said.

"But we know the Bears are going to be a really tough contest for us.

"They put 40 points on Ipswich last week and have a very experienced team, so we know what we're up against.

Woolf said his side was expecting a physical game as it traditionally is against Burleigh.

"It will be a really difficult task playing them at home this week and a step up from what we have played so far,” he said.

"We are really looking forward to it and all the players are really keen for the local derby.

"We are expecting a physical game and aiming to match them in this area.”

Fill-in halfback Jack Cook has had the full support of his coach thrown behind him for the round three clash.

Woolf said Jacks would be a loss to his side but his team is built to cope with players absent to play in the NRL.

"Riley will be a big loss but that is part of the affiliate process,” he said.

"We have prepared well through the pre season without him so are hoping it doesn't have too much impact on the team.”

Kick-off for the Intrsut Super Cup match between Tweed and Burleigh will be 2pm AEST.