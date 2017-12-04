Derelict country club hit by another blaze

SAD SIGHT: The Terranora Lakes Country Club has been damaged by fire again.

POLICE will investigate after firefighters were called to a blaze in the derelict Terranora Lakes Country Club in Bilambil Heights at the weekend.

Tweed Heads Fire and Rescue station officer Chris Perrin said they were called to the old Marana St club - which opened in 1959 and has been closed since 1996 - about 5pm on Sunday.

It was just the latest in many callouts to the heavily-vandalised venue.

"We've had about 10 fires up there in the last couple of years,” Mr Perrin said.

Firefighters were called to a fire at the Terranora Country Club in Bilambil Heights on Sunday afternoon. Supplied - Fire and Rescue Tweed

Mr Perrin said it took firefighters a few minutes to find the source of the blaze, which had engulfed several rooms and consumed a large amount of rubbish and furniture.

He said broken chairs, ripped-down wall linings and carpet had all been ablaze.

Fire crews, which included three teams from Tweed Heads Fire and Rescue and one from Bilambil Rural Fire Brigade, were on scene for about two hours.

Mr Perrin said there was no one at the scene when firefighters arrived.

He said Tweed/Byron Local Area Command police were alerted to the incident.

"The owner of the place has made efforts to secure it with cyclone fencing,” he said.

"But they just cut holes in the fence and still get in there.”

The site is owned by Brisbane-based Mantle Group, which in 2009 announced plans for a $1.3billion development for the space.

Police were approached for comment.