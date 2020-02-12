DESIGNS: $120m worth of upgrades for four Tweed schools

Concept designs for Kingscliff Public School upgrade which will provide 32 new permanent classrooms, as well as a new library, play spaces and outdoor amphitheatre, and school hall extension.

Concept designs for Kingscliff Public School upgrade which will provide 32 new permanent classrooms, as well as a new library, play spaces and outdoor amphitheatre, and school hall extension.

NEW classrooms and refurbished facilities feature in an artist impressions of the upcoming $120 million worth of upgrades to four Tweed schools.

The illustrations of the facelifts planned for Tweed Heads South Public School, Tweed River High School, Kingscliff Public School and Kingscliff High School follow extensive consultations with the school principals and P&Cs.

Today's release of the new artist impressions coincides with the tender for early works at the schools.

Member for Tweed Geoff Provest welcomed the progress on the major school upgrades and said the impressions gave a good idea of what the new facilities would look and feel like.

"We want our students to be inspired when they come to school and if these new images are anything to go by, the upgrades at these schools will do just that," he said.

The upgrade at Kingscliff Public School will provide 32 new permanent classrooms, as well as a new library, play spaces and outdoor amphitheatre, and school hall extension.

At Kingscliff High School students will be able to use refurbished learning spaces and library, a new visual and performing arts building and a purpose-built Physical Education pavilion.

Tweed Heads South Public School's upgrade will deliver nine new permanent classrooms, a new library and new out of school hours care facilities and improved playground space.

The school community at Tweed River High School will benefit from a new library, three new science labs and two new classrooms, extension of the technology and applied studies building and hospital teaching area, and upgrade of canteen.

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said Tweed Heads and Kingscliff were important, growing regional centres and the projects would benefit the Tweed community for years to come.

Site preparations and early works at the four schools are expected to begin in March, followed by the main works construction which is due to commence in mid-2020.