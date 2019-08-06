Menu
READY TO LEARN: Warwick Baptist Church associate pastor Chris Skinner, office manager Jennifer Parker, church member Kathryn Wilson and senior pastor Darren Muller. Chris Lines
News

Desperate battle with mental illness inspires woman

Chris Lines
by
6th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
BATTLING with bipolar disorder and nowhere to turn, Kathryn Wilson was ready to do the unthinkable.

Ms Wilson had been fighting the disorder since her mid-teens and said those around her struggled to give her support.

Her struggles would lead to multiple admissions into the Toowoomba psychiatry ward.

"I just wanted to die, I didn't know how to cope with what I was going through."

Ms Wilson's road to recovery began when she began studying psychology.

She said learning about the brain has helped her come to terms with her own mental condition.

"It has empowered me."

Now Ms Wilson wants to pass on her education to the wider community.

She has received funding from the Southern Downs Regional Council to run a mental health course in Warwick.

The course will focus on how to have a conversation with someone who is struggling with their mental health.

It will be run with the Warwick Baptist Church.

As a devout Christian, MsWilson understands the church is often the first place people turn to when struggling.

"The senior pastor, Darren Muller, admitted they might be lacking in this area," she said.

The course will run from 8.45am-5pm on August29, 30, 31 and October9, 10, 11 at the Founder's Room of Warwick Christian College.

The fee is $35.

To register, contact the Baptist church office at 46617655.

If this story has raised any issues for you, contact Lifeline at 131114.

