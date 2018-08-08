Bushfire trapped man's escape: Family's desperate search

Northern Rivers man Damien Roadley has been reported missing after he went camping at Blue Knob, near Nimbin.

Northern Rivers man Damien Roadley has been reported missing after he went camping at Blue Knob, near Nimbin.

UPDATE 3.35pm: A CLIMB up the hill to check on a friend soon became a full-blown police search on Thursday when it became apparent Damien Roadley was missing.

Six days later, and still no sign of Mr Roadley the community are wondering where the police are, why the search ended so quickly and why it has been left to them to find their missing friend.

Richard Laing lives at the Blue Springs community where Mr Roadley had left on Wednesday to camp out at the lookout at Blue Knob Mountain and said there had been a fire that night.

"We didn't really know anything was amiss until Thursday morning," Mr Laing said.

"We knew (Damien) was up there, and we knew there was a fire, so I went to check out of concern for his welfare."

Mr Laing describes the lookout as surprisingly difficult to get to - a 'tiny' rocky outcrop, big enough for only a couple of people to sit on.

He said the path leading to the lookout is steep, but the other three sides were steeper, an almost sheer drop.

Mr Laing said terrain was made even more difficult by the dry weather making the track loose and very slippery.

Mr Roadley's belongings were found, "but no sign of Damien".

"I called the Blue Knob fire captain at 8.53am to say I had found his belongings - his bag, his tent which had not been put up.

"The fire captain then contacted police to advise them of the situation."

Mr Laing said the police arrived just after midday and conducted a search of the area, a helicopter joining them not long after.

On Friday police rescue returned with the SES to continue the search.

Mr Laing said the SES abseiled down the face of the escarpment, and they all spent a considerable amount of time conducting the search that day.

"It's seriously rugged," he said. "Even for the sure-footed, there are any number of accidents waiting to happen."

Mr Laing said they assumed the search would resume on Saturday, but there was no sign of police.

He said members of the community called police who told them there was no ongoing search.

Mr Laing said since Thursday morning "every hour of daylight, there have been community feet on Blue Knob looking for Damien" and he is disappointed police feet are not there with them.

The community have organised a professional climber with experience in search and rescue to come up from the Blue Mountains.

Mr Laing urged anyone with climbing and abseiling experience to join the professional climber on Thursday in their search for Mr Roadley.

Mr Laing said he hoped Mr Roadley was still alive: "Anything's possible, I think you've got to look on the brightside."

This afternoon, police have issued a press release about Mr Roadley.

It says:

Police are appealing for public assistance as they continue to search for a man reported missing in the state's north.

Damien Roadley, 38, set out at 3.30pm on Wednesday 1 August 2018, for an overnight camping trip at the top of Blue Knob Mountain, near Nimbin.

Mr Roadley contacted relatives on his mobile phone just before 7pm, concerned about a campfire which had become out of control.

When he didn't return home the following day (Thursday 2 August 2018), he was reported missing to officers from Richmond Police District about 9am.

A two-day search was conducted in the area with assistance from the Police Rescue Unit, Dog Unit, Westpac Helicopter, Rural Fire Service and State Emergency Service.

Police located several items including camping equipment and food.

Concerns are held for Mr Roadley's welfare and further resources have been requested to assist with the search.

Mr Roadley is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 65-170cm tall, of medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

At this time of his disappearance he was wearing blue jeans, a dark grey t-shirt with a kangaroo motif on the back, a green 'Nimbin Headers' hooded jumper and hiking boots.

Original story: A DESPERATE search is under way at Blue Knob for a man who is believed to have been trapped on an escarpment after his camp fire got out of control.

Kim Roadley said his brother Damien, 38, climbed the escarpment at the back of the Blue Springs community to camp out.

He said Damien contacted family when his camp fire got out of control and said there was a lot of smoke.

Kim said it appeared his brother was trying to get away from the fire and smoke, but didn't have a torch, because it was found with his belongings at the campsite.

"The terrain is really rugged," Kim said.

"It is an escarpment with lots of cliffs and ledges.

"There's no real path out ... the path he came up was covered with fire."

The last call Damien made was about 7pm last Wednesday and he has not been seen nor heard from since.

Richmond Police District Inspector Nicole Bruce said a search for the man was conducted over several days, involving the SES and police rescue.

The search was conducted on foot, via drones, helicopters and abseiling.

Insp Bruce said the Richmond Police District had no further resources to continue the search, and would be relying on outside resources to continue.

Those resources unfortunately include bringing in a cadaver dog to search for his body.

Kim Roadley said he understood authorities did not usually hold out hope after a person was missing more than 72 hours in similar conditions, but was still hopeful they would find his brother.

"A specialist search and rescue guy is coming up from the Blue Mountains to help with the search," he said.

"I'm holding out hope that he is injured somewhere. Time is of the essence."

He said community members and family had rallied to help look for Damien, but he hoped the specialist could help co-ordinate the search to ensure they weren't going over the same ground.

He welcomed help from the community to search for Damien, but urged people to do so in a safe manner as the terrain was very dangerous.