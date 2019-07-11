Desperate search for missing Marian mum and kids

Missing woman Bonnie Bird and her two children were last seen in Marian on Tuesday.

MACKAY Police are appealing for urgent public assistance to help locate 25-year-old Marian woman Bonnie Bird and her two young children, a two-year-old boy and a 10-week-old baby girl.

The trio were last seen leaving a Marian Eton Road address around lunchtime on Tuesday, July 9 in a 2006 silver Nissan Z50 Murano station wagon with Queensland registration 634-YAI.

They are possibly in company with a 51-year-old man known to them.

Police and family hold concern for their safety and wellbeing as Bonnie has not been back in contact with family and the baby has a medical condition.

Bonnie is described as Caucasian, approximately 170cms tall with a solid build and dark brown hair. She has a nose ring in her right nostril and various tattoos.

The two-year-old boy is Caucasian with blonde hair.

Anyone who sights the vehicle or has any information in relation to the current whereabouts of Bonnie and two children are asked to immediately phone Triple Zero (000).