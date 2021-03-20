Desperate search to find man missing from Coffs breakwall

The northern breakwall at Coffs Harbour can be a dangerous place.

Authorities are searching for a man believed to be missing from the northern breakwall at Coffs Harbour.

At about 2.45pm on Saturday police were called to breakwall following reports a bodyboarder - who had been sighted in the water - was missing.

A search is currently underway by officers from Coffs Clarence Police District, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Surf Lifesaving NSW to locate the bodyboarder.

It is a man believed to be aged in his 60s.

The harbour has been the scene of several tragedies in recent times.

At the southern breakwall a man was killed when he was hit by a large wave in January.

In the past few days there have been dramatic scenes across the region with unprecedented rainfall after an already very wet summer.

Cars drive into floodwaters on Bray St Coffs Harbour on Thursday.

With more wild weather on the way Coffs Harbour residents are being warned to take care.

Coffs Harbour SES is warning residents to be vigilant over the next 12 to 24 hours as upwards of 250mm of rain is predicted to fall by the Bureau of Meteorology.